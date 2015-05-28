Pranksters Release 72,000 Ladybugs In Maryland High School

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of teachers who got really bugged by a senior prank. Some students drove to their high school in Maryland about 3:00 in the morning and let loose 72,000 ladybugs. WUSA TV reports they are facing charges, including burglary. One of the students will not walk at graduation. The buggy mess reportedly broke one of the schools air-conditioning units and janitors from other schools had to come clean up. It is fair to say the principal is seeing spots. It's MORNING EDITION.