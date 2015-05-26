© 2021
Artist Makes Money Off Of Other People's Instagram Photos

Published May 26, 2015 at 5:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Let's say you see someone's Instagram photo online. You blow it up, display it in a gallery, sell it for tens of thousands of dollars. You're basically stealing someone else's work, right? Maybe, but an artist named Richard Prince has done just that for a new exhibit in New York called "New Portraits." He's been challenged in court in the past, and he has won. One Instagram user whose work he re-photographed said, no, I did not give my permission. No, I'm not going to go after him. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.