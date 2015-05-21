Personal Ad First: Mother In India Places Gay-Marriage Ad For Son

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In India, parents often place marriage ads for their sons and daughters in newspapers. But for India's gay population, this tradition has been off limits. Homosexuality is illegal there. Now a first - a mother in Mumbai placed this ad for her grown son - seeking well-placed, animal-loving, vegetarian groom. Even though a couple of big newspapers rejected it, her son says he's already received six responses. It's MORNING EDITION.