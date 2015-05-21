© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Personal Ad First: Mother In India Places Gay-Marriage Ad For Son

Published May 21, 2015 at 5:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In India, parents often place marriage ads for their sons and daughters in newspapers. But for India's gay population, this tradition has been off limits. Homosexuality is illegal there. Now a first - a mother in Mumbai placed this ad for her grown son - seeking well-placed, animal-loving, vegetarian groom. Even though a couple of big newspapers rejected it, her son says he's already received six responses. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.