Political Science Professor's Name Added To Presidential Survey

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a new presidential contender. Emily M. Farris teaches political science at TCU in Texas. She jokingly suggested her name be added to a presidential survey, and Public Policy Polling did it. She drew a strong response. The Star-Telegram reports 20 percent of Republican voters viewed Ms. Farris unfavorably. Three percent liked her. Her net favorability of minus 17 is not great but better than New Jersey's Chris Christie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.