Despite Listeria Warnings Recalled Ice Cream Shows Up Online

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Blue Bell Creameries recalled all its products last month after a listeria outbreak, but you can still buy those products. Tubs of Cookies and Cream and Dutch chocolate have appeared on eBay. The site has scrubbed them, but they're still up on Craigslist. For the pathological ice cream lover, there are half-eaten gallons of Blue Bell for sale for up to $10,000. One listing boasts, I ate the first half, and I'm still here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.