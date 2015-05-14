© 2021
Police Say Mass. Man Went 'All Davy Crockett' On Bear

Published May 14, 2015 at 7:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Bears are a problem in North Adams, Mass. which a man really wanted to deal with. So he did the sensible thing. He got drunk, pulled out and ax and chased a bear off his property - or, as North Adams police put it, going all Davy Crockett. The man spent the night in jail, and the police posted a modest request on Facebook. Quote, "chasing bears through the woods drunk with a dull hatchet is strongly not advised. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.