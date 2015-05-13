Pa. Man Loses Housing Subsidy After Prostitute Found Under His Bed

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Montgomery County, Pa., tries to be good to seniors. The county subsidizes assisted living for more than 20 people. One man's subsidy was cut off because he was found to be subsidizing himself. The Intelligencer newspaper reports the man in his 70s was mobile enough to go on runs for liquor, which he sold to fellow residents. He was caught because he used his profits to pay for the company of the woman who was found hiding underneath his bed.