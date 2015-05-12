Hong Kong Shoppers Watch A Pig Fly — Or, Rather, Fall From Above

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of what happens when pigs fly, or rather what happens when they fall. Somehow, a wild boar got inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, and then it got into the ceiling of a children's clothing store. Shoppers watched it kicked a hole in that ceiling. Video captured the excited crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

INSKEEP: Which watched as the ceiling seemed to give birth to a boar. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.