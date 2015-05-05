Speeder In Arizona Thankful He Wasn't Caught Going Faster

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

in praise of an honest man - honest, though, not safe. Police say Alejandro Barraza drove 131 miles per hour in Phoenix. Apparently that's over the limit, so he was tracked by plane and then by a motorcycle officer who stopped him. One-thirty-one is fast enough to get you jailed in Arizona. But as he was led away, police say Mr. Barraza said he felt lucky the police did not catch him when he was doing 160.