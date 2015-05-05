For TV News Employee, Resigning Was A Piece Of Cake

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is hard to say goodbye, but it's a little easier with cake. That was Mark Herman's reasoning when he announced he was leaving his job at an Arizona television station. Herman emailed his resignation letter to his boss, and then he took the standard cake-in-the-break-room farewell party to a whole new level by printing a copy of that letter onto the cake's frosting. The letter began, please accept this cake as formal and delicious notice of my resignation. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.