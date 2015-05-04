© 2021
New British Princess Is Given A Name

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 4, 2015 at 10:15 AM EDT
Prince William and his wife, Catherine, who is the duchess of Cambridge, show their newborn daughter to the media outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in central London on Saturday.
The new British princess, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, has been given a name:

As we reported, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born Saturday and weighed in at 8 pounds, 3 ounces. She is fourth in line to the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and brother Prince George, who was born in July 2013.

NPR's Ari Shapiro has more from London:

"This name is full of meaning. Charlotte is a nod to Prince Charles, the baby's grandfather.

"Elizabeth is the name of her great-grandmother, the queen.

"And Diana was the name of the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
