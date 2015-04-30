© 2021
New York Takes Migrating Birds Into Consideration

Published April 30, 2015 at 7:20 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's lights out for the city that never sleeps for the good of millions of songbirds migrating through New York. Electric lights cause millions of these birds to crash into buildings. It's called fatal light attraction. Now the state will turn off bright outdoor lights in its buildings during the spring and fall migration seasons. Rockefeller Center, the Chrysler Building and other glittery landmarks in the city had already led the way by going dark. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.