Jack Ely, Known For 'Louie Louie,' Dies At 71

Published April 29, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF THE KINGSMEN SONG, "LOUIE LOUIE")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

The man behind this rock and roll classic has died. Jack Ely was the singer on the Kingmen's "Louie Louie." To get a live feel, the mic was placed high above his head, making the suggestive lyrics almost impossible to understand. It did sound dirty enough that radio stations banned "Louie Louie," and the FBI launched an investigation into the lyrics. Their conclusion - unintelligible at any speed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.