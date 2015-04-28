Charred 'Easy Mac' Forces Iowa Capitol To Evacuate

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Iowa State Capitol building was evacuated yesterday. Smoke spilling from a microwave near the Senate chamber set off alarms. The cause turned out to be a container of Kraft Easy Mac, which apparently isn't that easy to cook. The mac and cheese burned in the microwave. The noodles looked like coal. No one has come forward to claim responsibility, but our intern Julie had a hunch. Her guess - I bet it was an intern. It's MORNING EDITION.