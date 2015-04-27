Colorado State Patrol Nabs Literary Litterbug

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Colorado State Patrol says it's cracked the case of the literary litter bug. The suspect's accused of dumping more than 600 books along a stretch of highway near Boulder. A patrolman spotted the man tossing books out of his car. He said he was stuck with the used books after a bookstore closed. And in a pun-filled press release, the state patrol said we threw the book at him and hope that's the final chapter in this annoying story. It's MORNING EDITION.