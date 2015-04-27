Airport Traveler In New York Stopped With Marijuana And Crack

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Times are changing, but not that much. Some state and local laws legalized marijuana, but Calvin Smith was stopped when he checked his bags at New York's LaGuardia Airport. Police say his bags held pot. Maybe it was just for personal use, though it did way 18 pounds. Mr. Smith could only wish that pot was fully legal in New York. If it had been, then he would only have been in trouble for his other bag, which is where inspectors found the crack. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.