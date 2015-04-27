© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Airport Traveler In New York Stopped With Marijuana And Crack

Published April 27, 2015 at 6:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Times are changing, but not that much. Some state and local laws legalized marijuana, but Calvin Smith was stopped when he checked his bags at New York's LaGuardia Airport. Police say his bags held pot. Maybe it was just for personal use, though it did way 18 pounds. Mr. Smith could only wish that pot was fully legal in New York. If it had been, then he would only have been in trouble for his other bag, which is where inspectors found the crack. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.