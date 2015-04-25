Pop-Up Podcast: Same-Sex Marriage And The Supreme Court Listen • 15:37

Welcome to a special pop-up podcast from NPR's Washington Desk. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments Tuesday on whether same-sex marriage bans are constitutional, our correspondents give their take on the legal questions before the court and seismic shift in the culture and politics on this issue.

Gay marriage is now legal in 36 states. And by the end of this Supreme Court term in June, same-sex couples will either be able to wed in all 50 states, or gay marriage bans may be restored in many states where they've been struck down.

NPR's Don Gonyea is joined by National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg and Tom Goldstein of Supreme Court blog SCOTUSblog.

