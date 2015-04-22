© 2021
Firefighters Extricate Stuck Duck From Fireplace

Published April 22, 2015 at 7:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Earlier this week, we told you about parrots who successfully squawked for help in a fire. Well, this time in Slidell, La., firefighters responded to a duck call. WVUE-TV reports the duck was stuck in a chimney in someone's home. When rescuers got there, they could see the bird's head sticking down into the fireplace. It took two hours to get it out, and they had to dismantle part of the fireplace to do it. No word on who will foot the bill. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.