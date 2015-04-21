Roommates Fight Over: Who Is The Greatest NBA Player Ever?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's an easy way for basketball fans to find out who their friends are - just ask who's the greatest player ever. On Saturday in State College, Pa., two roommates tried to settle that question. They couldn't agree on whether it was Michael Jordan or LeBron James. The discussion turned into a fight, and one of the roommates was arrested for aggravated assault. The police report did leave out a crucial detail here - which NBA player the guy who was arrested picked. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.