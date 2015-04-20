© 2021
Firefighters Rescue Parrots After Hearing Their Cries For Help

Published April 20, 2015 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Firefighters in Middleton, Idaho, heard cries from a burning house, cries they thought were people trapped inside. They found, instead, two parrots. As one firefighter told KBOI...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: They were saying fire, fire; help, fire. So, yeah, it's a smart bird.

MONTAGNE: Firefighters saved them from the flames and gave them oxygen. Luckily for the parrots, they had been trained to tweet for help in an emergency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.