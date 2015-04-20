Cubs Pitcher Thinks On The Fly To Get The Out At First

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations for persistence to Jon Lester. He's a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, and on Sunday, he threw a fateful pitch which was hit right back to him. He caught the ground ball, but it got stuck in the webbing of his glove. He couldn't throw it to first base. Finally, Lester threw the entire glove to first base which was caught in time to make the out, although the Cubs still lost to the San Diego Padres 5-to-2. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.