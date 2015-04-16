Ex-ABBA Member Capitalizes On 'Mamma Mia!' Franchise

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, charting the rise of the "Mamma Mia!" franchise. There's the hit song, the musical, the movie and now, the restaurant? A former ABBA member hopes so. Bjorn Ulvaeus is going to take a chance on a restaurant in Stockholm. He wants to serve Greek food and dish up live performances set to an ABBA soundtrack. Audience participation is encouraged. So, everyone, you can dance. You can jive having the time of your life. It's MORNING EDITION.