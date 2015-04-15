© 2021
S.C. Teen's Promprosal Required An Airplane

Published April 15, 2015 at 7:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Noah Matthews asked one of life's big questions. He lives in Darlington, S.C., and he wanted to ask a girl to prom. A friend took Julianne White on a plane ride. She looked down on the field where Matthews had plowed in 450-foot letters a single word - prom? She did not demand a complete sentence from the guy. She said yes to the dance at West Florence High School this Saturday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.