'American Pie' Lyrics Sell At Auction For $1.2 Million

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AMERICAN PIE")

DON MCLEAN: (Singing) Bye, bye, Miss American Pie.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Even Don McLean doesn't know the meaning of the lyrics to his song "American Pie." It opens with the death of Buddy Holly, but the other lyrics have been endlessly debated. I mean, who is the Jester? The original manuscript might offer some clues. It's 16 pages, a mix of handwritten and typed drafts including notes. That manuscript sold at auction yesterday for $1.2 million to an anonymous mysterious collector. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.