Rain Dampens Marlins' Opening Day

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to the Miami Marlins. The team managed a first on opening day. They had a rain delay inside an indoor stadium. More precisely, the Marlins' park has a retractable roof. It started to rain, but the roof was open and didn't close right away. And of course, the team did not have a tarp ready to cover the field because the roof. Finally, the roof was closed and the Marlins got on with losing the game to Atlanta.