© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Italy Rethinks Its Disdain For Restaurant Doggy Bags

Published April 6, 2015 at 6:46 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Taking leftovers home from a restaurant is a faux pas in France. In Italy, it's considered vulgar, though now Italy has a new campaign to sway diners to embrace the doggy bag - or cartoccio - to combat food waste. The push coincides with a summit there on global food sustainability. But the campaign has also enlisted a couple of Italy's celebrity chefs to glamorize the doggy bag cause. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.