In New York, A Sculptor's Got Some S'plaining To Do

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In Lucille Ball's hometown of Celoron, N.Y., there stands a statue of the famed comedian. But the statue isn't so popular with a lot of residents. An anonymous Facebook group titled "We Love Lucy, Get Rid Of This Statue" picked up some steam this past week, more than three years after the page was created. Residents complain that the statue is, well, terrifying. The creator of the Facebook campaign to remove the statue says, quote, "when you see it at night, it is frightening." But the mayor of the small New York village says the cost of replacing the head is simply too much for the taxpayers to take on. Now, I'm not going to take a position on this editorially, but seriously, take a look at the picture of this thing on our Facebook page. Bared teeth, broad shoulders, vacant bronze eyes. It looks like a hungry giant is coming after you after hitting the Vitameatavegamen.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "I LOVE LUCY")

LUCILLE BALL: (As Lucy) Hello friends. I'm your Vitameatavegamen Girl. Are you tired, run-down, listless? Do you poop-out at parties?

(LAUGHTER)

BALL: (As Lucy) Are you unpopular? The answer to all your problems is in this little bottle.