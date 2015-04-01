China Limits Chauffeurs; Workers Struggle To Pass Driving Test

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Chinese officials are learning painful lessons about budget cuts. The government got rid of chauffeur services for mid-level officials, and now some struggle to pass their drivers' tests. The Xinhua news agency spoke with a driving instructor who said the officials are lousy students too used to doing things their own way. One official has failed the test 10 times and says, the more I fail, the less patient I become.