Selfie Sticks Get The Boot At Coachella And Lollapalooza

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two summer music festivals have joined museums around the world in banning selfie sticks. Coachella in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago say they won't tolerate the photo-taking tools. Coachella even dismissed them as narciss-sticks, which is rich coming from a festival with both a beauty bar and beauty patio. The website Funny or Die tweeted if that turns out anything like their ban on drugs, expect approximately 100,000 people with selfie sticks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.