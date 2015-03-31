Colorado Allows Sales Of Powdered Alcohol

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Colorado broke another barrier in recreational substances. Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a law permitting sale of powdered alcohol. He acted after federal regulators approved Palcohol - just add water. This may not last. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said recently he's in total disbelief, that it's an obviously dangerous product and he wants it banned. But in Colorado, for now, it can compete for attention with marijuana. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.