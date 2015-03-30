© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Twitter Account Chronicles Adventures Of 'Florida Man'

Published March 30, 2015 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Florida Man, a Twitter name. Someone tweets real news articles in which a Florida man does dumb things - Florida Man eats 182 slices of bacon. Florida Man forced to call police on himself after shooting himself during robbery. Public Policy Polling checked Florida Man's approval rating - 19 percent of Floridians have a favorable opinion, just 4 percent do not. The net positive of 15 is better than many politicians. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.