Twitter Account Chronicles Adventures Of 'Florida Man'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of Florida Man, a Twitter name. Someone tweets real news articles in which a Florida man does dumb things - Florida Man eats 182 slices of bacon. Florida Man forced to call police on himself after shooting himself during robbery. Public Policy Polling checked Florida Man's approval rating - 19 percent of Floridians have a favorable opinion, just 4 percent do not. The net positive of 15 is better than many politicians. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.