Nostalgic Cars: Sour Automotive Fruit Of Cuban Embargo Gets New Life
In Havana, Cuba, the old cars that crowd the streets used to symbolize a stagnant nation. Now enterprising Cubans have begun renting cars out to tourists who are hungry for the cars of their youth.
During my reporting trip to Havana, I spoke with Julio Alvarez, the owner of Nostalgicar in Havana.
He joked that one thing Cubans should thank Fidel Castro for is all the old, majestic American cars that are now making him money.
