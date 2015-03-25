SAT Prep Test Misquotes Taylor Swift

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. How hip is Princeton Review? Its SAT prep guide asked students to correct grammar in pop songs like Taylor Swift's song "Fifteen." The lyric - somebody tells you they love you, you've got to believe them. Sure, you've got to is wrong grammatically. But there's something else wrong here - the test, which misquoted Taylor. The actual lyric...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIFTEEN")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) You're going to believe them.

GREENE: Taylor's response - you had one job, test people - one job.