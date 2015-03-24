Subscriber May Have Put An End To 'Wall Street Journal' Thefts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Somebody was stealing Richard Nagler's morning copy of the Wall Street Journal off-and-on for a decade. And Nagler was pretty fed up. So he posted a note to the thief - how about a deal? If you return the paper by 10 a.m. with no coffee stains, you can continue to borrow it. If you take the paper tomorrow, you are opting in. I guess the thief wasn't interested in the deal. Nagler told the news site Berkeleyside that he has gotten his paper every day since the note went up.