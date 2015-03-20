© 2021
This Museum Lets You Play The Artist

Published March 20, 2015 at 5:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. The Smithsonian just banned selfie sticks in its museums in Washington. But there is a pro-selfie museum just opened in Manila called Art In Island. It encourages visitors to be part of art by posing with three-dimensional versions of famous artworks. Examples from the museum's Facebook, a man holding a paint brush up to the "Mona Lisa," another walking out of the frame of van Gogh's "Starry Night." It's a new spin on life imitating art. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.