He's Fixing A Hole

Published March 19, 2015 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And when life gives you cement, fix the street. The Brooklyn Paper reports a cement truck tipped over. Wet concrete began to flow. People at a scrap metal plant began shoveling spilled concrete out of their driveway, but one man took fuller advantage. Peng Chin is his name, and photos show him shoveling the goop to fill an especially annoying pothole. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.