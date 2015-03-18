Tea Not For Two (Minutes, That Is)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. What would Britain be without its tea? Every day, 165 million cups are consumed there, so you'd think Brits would get their tea exactly right, but the Telegraph reports 4 out of 5 Brits don't. Researchers say tea should steep for at least five minutes, not the typical two, and for brewing, a pot is far better than a cup. As one professor lamented, the British think they know tea, but most of them have no idea of what they're doing.