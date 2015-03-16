© 2021
A Word Of Advice To Baseball Players: Sneeze Carefully

Published March 16, 2015 at 6:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some advice for baseball players. Sneeze carefully. This weekend, Toronto Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Pillar strained an oblique muscle during a violent sneeze. Now he's sidelined for a week. And that might not even be the weirdest injury of spring training so far. Other players have gotten hurt this year while hopping out of a truck, tripping on a sprinkler head and also climbing out of a hot tub - my goodness. Be careful and gesundheit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.