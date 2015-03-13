© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Rowdy Soccer Fans Get An Offer To Be Civilized

Published March 13, 2015 at 7:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When rowdy soccer fans clashed with riot police in Rome a few weeks, ago they damaged a 17th century fountain and left an historic plaza littered with beer bottles. Rome's mayor was furious and came up with a plan to stop would-be hooligans - a night at the museum - or a day. For two Europa League matches in Rome and Florence, a game ticket includes free entry to museums to come to see and get civilized. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.