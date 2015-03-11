© 2021
Lost Love Letter Resurfaces After 70 Years

Published March 11, 2015 at 6:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of love eternal. Bill Moore was 20 years old when he fell in love with Bernadean. From World War II Europe, he wrote his darling a romantic letter eventually lost until 70 years later, when it was found tucked into a record sleeve at a thrift shop. Denver's KMGH-TV helped get the love letter back to Bill Moore. Speaking through tears as he read it, Moore said of his late wife, Bernadean, I loved her, and she loved me. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.