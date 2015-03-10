© 2021
Denny's Wins On Apple's Big Announcement Day

Published March 10, 2015 at 7:43 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Apple unveiled its lighter, thinner laptop, Denny's unveiled its thickest pancake yet in a tweet. The breakfast chain was carrying on a social media tradition of trying to outwit Apple's product announcements. Denny's succeeded, generating twice as many retweets and favorites as Apple, plus Denny's suggested improvements to Apple's new watch, like couldn't it make waffles in the morning and say, I love you? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.