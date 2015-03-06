© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

German Nightclubs Try Out Urine-Repellent Paint

Published March 6, 2015 at 6:24 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's such a guy thing - drink a lot and relieve yourself on a building. Germans have a word for it - viel pinkeln. And now in Hamburg's nightclub district, a solution - a new high-tech paint that is so waterproof, any spray on the wall bounces right onto the source. The paint has been applied to a couple of buildings and drunk night clubbers have been warned. One sign says don't pee here. We pee back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.