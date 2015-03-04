© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

2 Stories Of Law And Order

Published March 4, 2015 at 7:42 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with two stories of law and order. Farmington, N.H., cops are cruising the streets looking for good behavior, like people actually using crosswalks and turn signals. When they bust a perp, he gets a coupon for a local restaurant. But no free pizza for a Finnish man who caught a 54,000-euro fine for speeding. Fines are income-based in Finland. And Reima Kuisla is a multimillionaire. Tough break, buddy, but at least you can afford your own pizza. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.