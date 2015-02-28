© 2021
Egypt Declares Hamas 'Terrorist' Group

By Scott Neuman
Published February 28, 2015 at 10:39 AM EST
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas patrol on the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip earlier this month.
A court in Egypt has declared Hamas a "terrorist organization."

The verdict concerning Hamas, which controls Gaza, is seen as part of the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's crackdown on Islamist groups.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist party that was banned in Egypt after President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in 2013.

The Associated Press reports:

"Last month, an Egyptian court banned Hamas' military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and also designated it a terrorist organization. ...

"In Gaza, Hamas official Mushir al-Masri condemned the decision and urged Egypt to reverse course."

Al-Jazeera says:

"The verdict resulted from two separate private suits filed by two lawyers against the de facto rulers of the Gaza Strip.

"In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghazi Hamad, a deputy foreign minister, rejected the court decision as "very dangerous."

"'They are now saying that the [Palestinian] resistance and struggle against the occupation is a crime,' he said."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
