Science Says The Dress Is Blue

Published February 27, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene, thinking maybe we should reconsider how we use our time. A debate about the color of a dress on the Internet has been consuming people, including people in this studio.

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Definitely looks black and blue to me.

GREENE: You're wrong, Linda, it is totally white and gold - whatever. This image we're looking at here was posted on Tumblr. People online took sides and yelled at each other. Wired magazine put a neuroscientist and a photo editor on the case. They say the dress is blue, and they are wrong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.