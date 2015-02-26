Police In Sweden Get A Call About ISIS Party

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news from the department of you can't be too careful. Police in the town of Karlskrona, Sweden, got a worried call about the possible presence of followers of the Islamic State, or IS. Through a window, police spotted balloons marked IS. Turned out the balloons inside the house, in reverse, read 21 to celebrate the 21st birthday of Sarah Ericsson. Though the balloons came down, Sarah says it's a birthday she'll never forget.