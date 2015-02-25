© 2021
Siberian Prison Inmates Craft Fatherland Day Ice Sculptures

Published February 25, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Inmates in one Siberian prison keep themselves busy building holiday ice sculptures, like Santa on his sleigh. This week, something a bit more belligerent - for Russia's Fatherland Day, inmates crafted amazingly realistic tanks and other weaponry. An intercontinental ballistic missile launcher sporting camouflage took first place. Added bonus, the prison psychologist says the competition encourages law-abiding behavior. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.