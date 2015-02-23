2015 Oscar For Best Picture Goes To 'Birdman'

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) took home the best picture award at the 87th annual Academy Awards; the film also earned director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárittu the Oscar for directing.

Julianne Moore won best actress for her work in Still Alice, and Eddie Redmayne won best actor for his role as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Other notable wins:

Big Hero 6 won for best animated feature film.

Patricia Arquette of Boyhood won for best supporting actress; J.K. Simmons won best supporting actor for his role in Whiplash.

Ida won the award for best foreign language film.

CitizenFour won for best documentary feature.

The Grand Budapest Hotel took home awards for costume design, production design and hair and makeup.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.