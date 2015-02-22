© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Bomb Blast Kills 2 At Pro-Kiev Rally In Eastern Ukraine

By Scott Neuman
Published February 22, 2015 at 4:02 PM EST
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he cover the body of a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he cover the body of a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

A bomb blast at a rally in eastern Ukraine has killed two people on the first anniversary of the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych, an event that helped trigger Russia's annexation of Crimea and a separatist uprising.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry described the blast at a pro-Kiev rally in Kharkiv as an act of terrorism and said it had been caused by a bomb. It said a police officer was among the dead and that about a dozen other people were wounded.

The Associated Press quotes a spokesman for the national security service as saying that four suspects were arrested in connection with the bombing.

The BBC says the rally in Kharkhiv was one of several being held to mark to mark the ouster of Moscow-leaning Yanukovych.

The AP writes:

"The violence in Kharkiv comes as Ukraine continues to be riven by tension and bloodshed stemming from Yanukovych's fall.

"A peace plan envisioning a cease-fire and pullback of heavy weapons was signed Feb. 12."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman