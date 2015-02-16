© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Idaho Moves To Get Dated Duel Law Off The Books

Published February 16, 2015 at 7:12 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A few weeks ago we told you about Rhode Island's effort to get rid of outdated laws. It would now be legal, for example, to feed garbage to a swine without a permit. Well, now Idaho is jumping on this bandwagon. There's a move there to ditch a law related to dueling. The law was reportedly inspired by the famous duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. As a spokesman for the Idaho Sheriffs' Association put it, quote, "needless to say, this is obsolete." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.